Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has taken full responsibility for the error that led to Chelsea’s goal in their Premier League encounter on Sunday at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount robbed Wilfred Ndidi right at the edge of the Leicester City area while the Nigeria international dithered, then blasted home a staggered finish less than ten minutes into the game.

Ndidi shook off the early disappointment, however, to put in a brilliant performance capping it with a fine headed goal shortly after the hour mark.

After the game, Leicester boss absolved the Nigerian enforcer of any blame, and claimed the fault was all his.

“It is my fault, the mistake [that led to Chelsea’s goal], because I ask my players to build in the game. But it was a brilliant response,” Brendan Rodgers told Match of the Day.

“We were outstanding in the second half but didn’t win the game. We came out with a positive mindset and had chances to put it to bed.

“The most important thing is getting the players into those positions. It’s still very early in the season. In the second half, I thought we were very good. We will look for three points next week.”

The former Liverpool manager also had words of encouragement for the young Chelsea manager as he continues in search of his first league win as the Blues boss.

“Frank [Lampard] will do great here. It’s just time, stability and constant work,” Rodgers said.