Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will return to the club early next month and in time to be available for the club’s opening premier league game against Wolves at the King Power stadium on August 11, 2019.

The Foxes midfielder is currently on holiday having been given extra time off this summer due to his international commitments.

Ndidi competed at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Nigeria, finishing third. And that means he won’t have to report back at Belvoir Drive until just over a week before the start of the new season.

“He will be back towards the Atalanta game (on August 2 at the King Power stadium),” Brendan Rodgers revealed.

“He won’t be involved in that, but he will be training for a few days before that.

“He will be available for the first game.”

Ndidi played 40 games for Leicester in all competitions last season, starting 39 of them, including 37 starts in 38 premier league appearances.

In the 2018/19 season, Ndidi’s 143 tackles saw him take top spot ahead of Senegal central midfielder Gueye (142), Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (129) and fellow Fox Ricardo (118).

Since making his debut against Chelsea in January 2017, Ndidi has completed 349 tackles, with a success rate of 65 per cent.

He has completed 81 successful 50-50 challenges and has won 791 duels during a total of 88 Premier League games.