Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi will be fit for the Foxes next Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Ndidi missed Friday’s 0-0 away draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux as a result of injury.

The Nigeria international also missed the former Premier League champions previous game against Chelsea as a result of the setback.





Rodgers however expects the midfielder to be available for the crunch clash against champions Manchester City on February 22.

“Wilf may be available for next week. He didn’t it make today but he’s responding well to treatment and we’ll assess that at the start of the week,” Rodgers said after the game.

Ndidi has scored two goals in 21 league appearances for Leicester City this season.