Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, on Friday, revealed that Super Eagles’ midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is making good progress in his recovery process after undergoing a minor surgery two weeks ago due to a knee injury.

Ndidi picked up the knee injury in training ahead of The Foxes’ Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian midfielder has missed the Foxes last two games in all competitions as a result of the setback.





“Ndidi has made great progress. He’s out on the pitch, working.

“Apart from that, the squad is good,” Rodgers told reporters on Friday.

Leicester next face Burnley at the Turf Moor Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Nigeria international has made 20 league appearances for the Leicester City this season and scored two goals.

Leicester currently occupy the third position in the Premier League table with 45 points from 22 games.