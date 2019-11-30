<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brendan Rodgers has distanced himself from a move to Arsenal following their decision to sack Unai Emery, according to reports.

The Spaniard was dismissed by the Gunners on Friday morning following the 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Freddie Ljungberg has been appointed as Emery’s interim successor, while the Gunners have reportedly been in talks with several candidates for the permanent role including Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Rodgers has also been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal but the former Liverpool and Celtic manager insists he is happy at Leicester following their excellent start to the season.

“It’s natural that there are links,” said Rodgers.

“If you are doing okay people want to take you away from something you enjoy. If you’re not, it doesn’t matter. There’s always a number of names.

“We’re at the beginning of something here. My relationship with the people here and the players is very strong. We think we are starting something exciting.

“Arsenal is a fantastic club. One of the greats in this country. If the people at Arsenal have moved Unai on, I’m sure they have an idea of who they want to bring in.

“There’s disappointment whenever a coach loses his job. Unai has proved himself over a number of years. I have sympathy for him.”