Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, is coy over reports of bidding for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.
Reports in Italy claim Leicester have had a bid of about £25million rejected for the player, who joined Juventus from Sassuolo only last summer.
Demiral may also be allowed to depart the Italian champions on loan.
Rodgers said: “We know what we want to do this window and we’ll try. We know we want to strengthen.
“At this stage of the season, all the rumours are there. He’s a talented player. There is nothing to add.”
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]