Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, is coy over reports of bidding for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Reports in Italy claim Leicester have had a bid of about £25million rejected for the player, who joined Juventus from Sassuolo only last summer.

Demiral may also be allowed to depart the Italian champions on loan.

Rodgers said: “We know what we want to do this window and we’ll try. We know we want to strengthen.

“At this stage of the season, all the rumours are there. He’s a talented player. There is nothing to add.”