Brendan Rodgers has insisted Leicester’s recent loss to Premier League champions Manchester City was just a “bump in the road” as they prepare for the visit of leaders Liverpool.

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, is coy over reports of bidding for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Reports in Italy claim Leicester have had a bid of about £25million rejected for the player, who joined Juventus from Sassuolo only last summer.

Demiral may also be allowed to depart the Italian champions on loan.

Rodgers said: “We know what we want to do this window and we’ll try. We know we want to strengthen.

“At this stage of the season, all the rumours are there. He’s a talented player. There is nothing to add.”

