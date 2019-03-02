



Brendan Rodgers says he would “100 per cent” like the opportunity to manage Celtic again in the future.

Rodgers left Celtic Park on Tuesday and signed a contract with Leicester until 2022.

Despite winning a double-treble in his first two seasons, including an unbeaten Scottish Premiership title-winning campaign, Rodgers has been vilified for leaving the club by sections of Celtic’s support.

A video emerged online showing fans allegedly chanting about Rodgers in a pub, while a large banner was unfurled by Celtic supporters at the game against Hearts on Wednesday, which read: ‘Never a Celt, always a fraud.’

Rodgers, who is preparing for his first game in charge of Leicester against his former club Watford on Sunday, said he would welcome a second stint in charge at Celtic in the future.

“I would be hugely, hugely disappointed if I never could go back there,” Rodgers said. “I would be incredibly disappointed if I never could after everything that I’ve given.

“Would I work in Scotland again? Of course I would.

“I loved every single second of being there. When it calms down in maybe 10 years, I could maybe go back to Celtic.”

When pushed if that meant returning to the club as manager, Rodgers replied: “Yes. Absolutely. 100 per cent.”

Rodgers is adamant that, despite the backlash from supporters furious about his return to the Premier League before the season is out, the dissenting fans will eventually forgive him.

“It’s just time,” he added. “I’m experienced enough now and I’ve been around football for long enough now with coaching. And the experience I’ve gained has allowed me not to get too affected by words and what to.

“I tend to focus more on the good side. Like I said, supporters will hurt and I get that.

“I understand that. That’s why I’ll never come out and ‘kill’ them.”