<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers says Leicester will look to play their part in the Premier League title race as they prepare to face Manchester City.

Leicester visit the Etihad Stadium on Monday Night Football and Rodgers can help his old club – who face Newcastle in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Saturday evening – by damaging City’s pursuit of their fourth Premier League title.

For City, the title race is in their own hands and winning their final two matches will guarantee them the crown, but Leicester are coming off a 3-0 win over Arsenal last weekend – and Rodgers says the Foxes are enjoying the opportunity to influence the title race.

“Naturally the Liverpool supporters will look at it as maybe an opportunity,” he told Sky Sports.

“With our current form and how we’ve worked they’ll see it as a possibility and, with the players we have, we can see it as a possibility. With the players we have we know we can score goals.

“For us, we need to be involved and play our part in it. They’re exciting games to be involved in.

“It’s one where you have to look after our own house, make sure that’s in order and see what happens after that if the football gods shine on you.”

Leicester’s results have improved drastically since Rodgers took charge of the club, with the Foxes winning five of their eight league matches during his tenure.

He says the 2016 Premier League champions have a long-term vision to become a rival to the league’s top six.

Rodgers added: “The quest for the likes of ourselves is ‘can we challenge the top six?’ The top six has been established for a period of time and there’s some changes within that.

“But our challenge is to grow and sustain a challenge. To do that, it’s about having a way of working and playing and having a cause for the team.

“Arsenal was a good measure but there’s still a lot of work ahead.”