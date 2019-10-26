<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has provided the reasons his side was able to thrash Southampton 9-0 in their Premier League clash on Friday night.

The manager also hailed the performance after they smashed the records by sweeping Southampton aside in a one-sided game at the St Mary’s.

The Foxes won 9-0 to set a new record for the biggest-ever victory by an away side in an English top-flight league match in the 131-year history of the Football League.

It was hat-tricks from Ayoze Pérez and Jamie Vardy, and further strikes from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison that secured the win to send the Foxes second in the Premier League standings.

“[It was] a brilliant performance,” the manager LCFC TV.

“We obviously started the game very well, went in front, and they obviously had the man sent off, but how we worked that, in terms of how to play… we speak about that, in terms of strategy.

“If we ever go down to 10 men, how the game looks and how it works, and we’ve seen that away at Burnley at the end of last season and then we’ve had it twice now this season and we’ve capitalised on it very well.

“It’s a mentality to playing against 10 men, but also it’s a tactical idea and the players performed and executed that to a really, really high level.

“We looked a very good side, [a] very composed side tonight, and a very exciting team. To score nine goals in a Premier League game is incredible.”

Rodgers added: “I think it was absolutely brilliant for Ayo (Ayoze Pérez) to get his first goals and to score a hat-trick… obviously Jamie [Vardy] got a hat-trick as well, but the contribution of the whole team… collectively, how they managed the game, and the speed in the game was very good.

“Of course, you can lose your concentration in games like that, and we gave them virtually no chances and defended very, very strongly as well.

“It’s a great testament to the work of the players and how they have been working, so it’s an unbelievable scoreline.

“The supporters will drive home on a couple-hour journey and probably can’t believe it, but the team have played ever so well, and it was a very, very, very, very good performance and we now move on to our next game.”