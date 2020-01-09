<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brendan Rodgers admitted that Wilfred Ndidi’s absence against Aston Villa made his Leicester City players less aggressive and very slow, in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup first-leg semi-final.

Ndidi missed the clash against Villa after picking up a slight injury in training with Leicester City on Tuesday.

According to Rodgers, he might need a slight operation on Thursday, which will rule him out till February.

And commenting on the impact of Ndidi’s absence against Villa Rodgers said: “We dominated the game but we were passive in the first half, played too slow. It was all a bit slow. We didn’t press the game enough. The goal we conceded we have to be stronger.

“But we stayed calm and speeded up the game, made more runs off the ball. Second half we were very good, they made some great blocks to stop us from winning the game. Credit to them, they made it very difficult.”

“It’s set up perfectly. We look forward to the second leg. Hamza Choudhury made a huge difference, it’s my fault that I didn’t start him tonight. We could see that we needed him and he gave us our identity back.

“Wilfred Ndidi is so good for us, he’s colossal, and we were too slow and not aggressive without him or Hamza.”

Kelechi Iheanacho was the saviour for Leicester as he came on in the second half to draw them level, with 16 minutes remaining in the game.