Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is delighted for the club’s Thai owners after lifting the FA Cup.

After paying tribute to Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Rodgers also spoke of his personal satisfaction in defeating Chelsea to win a first FA Cup for the Foxes.





Leicester had lost four previous finals and Rodgers admits he took the job for days like this, where he could prove he could take a club of Leicester’s means and beat the Premier League’s Big Six.