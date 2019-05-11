<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers remains satisfied with Kelechi Iheanacho’s input and would consequently retain him in his squad for the coming season.

Iheanacho has not been spared by fans this season for his performance which came again to the fore last Monday when he missed a golden opportunity to level scores for the foxes against Manchester City in a premier league match.

He was even publicly criticised by Rodgers in his post-match interview.

“He’s just had his first season adapting to a new club. Then when you’re playing or challenging one of the best strikers in the league, it’s difficult.

“Kel will come back into pre-season, have a really good pre-season, gain more confidence, work hard and hopefully come out of that with a renewed motivation to show his qualities,” he told Leicester Mercury.

Iheanacho has struggled to make an impact this season scoring twice in 35 matches in all competitions.

Under Rodgers who took over from Claude Puel, midway to the season, Iheanacho has only made six substitute appearances.

“I’ve been impressed with him,” he continued.

“His appetite, his work, and then in games, where he has come on, whether it’s for five minutes or for 15 minutes, he’s impacted the game and done very well, and he nearly did again, it’s just unfortunate.

“He knows he should score, in big games you don’t get many chances and he has the quality, but it just didn’t happen for him.

“He’s a fantastic young player and hopefully he can show that over his time at Leicester,” he concluded.