<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has hinted no Leicester City player, including the resurgent Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, will leave the King Power Stadium in January next year.

Iheanacho has returned to form under Rodgers, scoring and assisting in Leicester’s 4-1 mauling of Aston Villa in a Premier League match at Villa Park last Sunday.

The Super Eagles attacker had also played a major role in the comeback Premier League victory over Everton, scoring and contributing an assist for the Foxes.

His goals in the Carabao Cup this season take his goal tally to four in as many appearances which is double what he got last season under both Rodgers and Claude Puel.

Prior to his return to form, though, there had been speculation that the 23-year-old would be sent out on loan to Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas come January, 2020.

Rodgers has, however, put such rumour to bed, saying: “There will be nobody leaving in January, categorically. I’m speaking regularly with [director of football] Jon Rudkin and Top [owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha].

“It’s really clear we want to keep this squad together. It’s an exciting team with growth and development, so we want to ensure they stay around beyond January.”