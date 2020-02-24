<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he replaced Kelechi Iheanacho in the Foxes 1-0 loss to the Manchester City on Saturday because he felt “groggy” after he suffered a reckless challenge from the Citizens goalkeeper Ederson.

Iheanacho was wiped out by Ederson five minutes before half-time in the defeat and despite appeals for a penalty calls only a corner was given.

The 23-year-old returned to the pitch after treatment, but he was substituted at the break on the advice of the club medical staff.





“It was the reason he (Iheanacho) had to come off,” Rodgers told Leicester Mercury.

“I haven’t seen it again, I haven’t seen a replay of it, but the guys are telling me he got caught on the throat.

“It was a lovely ball by James (Maddison) and he’s getting there.

“Iheanacho felt a bit groggy at half-time, and I always listen to the medical staff on that. They felt it would be hard for him to continue at the level, so Harvey (Barnes) came on and gave us that penetration.”