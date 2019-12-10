<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Kelechi Iheanacho is back to his best form after the forward’s impressive performance in the Foxes 4-1 away win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Iheanacho bagged a goal and assist in his first Premier League start of the campaign.

The Nigeria international has struggled to earn a starting berth at the King Power Stadium this season but seems to have that behind him with two goals and two assists in his last games for the former league champions.

I thought he (Iheanacho) was great. He played the role how we wanted him to play. He creates Jamie’s first goal gets the second one with a good finish,” Rodgers told LFC TV.

“I just think with Kels now that he’s settling into being a Leicester City player. He’s come in for that first year, he was playing second fiddle to Jamie without many appearances. Probably before when he’s come into games.

“When you’re not playing so much, sometimes can you force it. You come and try to force the performance.”

Rodgers also urged the 23-year-old forward to improve more as his confidence level is on a high.

“All I said to him was just work hard in training, that’s all you can do. Don’t worry about being picked or not, that’s the manager’s choice. But as long as you’re working hard and giving me something to think about, then that’s all you can do. He’s been first class in his training.

“You saw him in the cup games, he comes in and he scores. He did it at Everton, came on and made a great impact.

“It’s just a case of him coming in with confidence. Today, I thought he was very good, his hold-up play, his link-up with the midfield. He was excellent.

“For him, you can see his level is at a nice high level. He’s just needs to keep working, that’s the key to it”