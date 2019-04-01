<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has backed Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho to improve under his guidance.

Iheanacho has seen little playing time for Leicester this season, enjoying just nine starts in the Premier League through 2018/19.

The 22-year-old, whose place in Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad is under threat if he cannot win more regular playing time, made a 17th appearance as a substitute when he replaced Jamie Vardy in the 90th minute of the Foxes’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Most critics argue that Iheanacho needs to move clubs to see more regular action in the starting XI, but Rodgers has hinted that he has a longer-term plan for the Super Eagles forward at the King Power Stadium.

“When I saw him at Manchester City, he was always a young player that could come in and affect the game,” said Rodgers.

“From what I’ve seen in training and when I’ve spoken to him, he has shown a wonderful appetite and enthusiasm to get better.

“We have a culture where we want to improve players and make them better and he’s responded very well to that.”

Iheanacho will hope to feature for Leicester in their next Premier League match, away to relegated Huddersfield Town on Saturday 6 April.