Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Wilfred Ndidi will be fit for Leicester City’s meeting with Bournemouth after a minor hamstring strain kept the midfielder out of the victory over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The City boss revealed after the 2-1 win at Bramall Lane that Ndidi had actually suffered the injury during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in which the 22-year-old had headed in the equaliser.

Ndidi’s absence, his first in a Premier League game since the 5-4 defeat to Spurs in the final match of the 2017-18 campaign, allowed Dennis Praet to make his first City start, with Hamza Choudhury dropping into the deeper midfield role.

Ndidi will definitely miss the midweek Carabao Cup tie at Newcastle but could take back his place next Saturday, August 31, when the Cherries visit the King Power Stadium.

“He tweaked his hamstring just slightly against Chelsea, and he just felt it,” said Rodgers.

“He had a scan on it and it’s just a minor strain, but hopefully he will rejoin the team training in mid-week and then be ready for next Saturday.”