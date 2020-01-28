<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, admits he is unsure whether Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Iheanacho’s future lies with Manchester City or the Foxes, after reports about his contract came up for discussion in a press briefing where the Irishman gave an update on the club’s transfer direction.

Iheanacho’s stay at the King Power Stadium had been a combination of highs and lows, struggling to nail down a shirt in the Foxes’ starting IX under previous managers Craig Shakespeare and Claude Puel following his £25m move from City in 2017.

However, under Rodgers, the Nigeria international has transformed from a fringe player to a mainstream one, following his decent and impressive performances for the club in the Carabao and FA Cup.

Iheanacho has proven to be a capable back-up to England international, Jamie Vardy. On the few occasions he got the nod, he repaid Rodgers with three league goals and four assists.





To further prove his worth in the team, the 23-year-old slotted in perfectly for the injured Vardy in their 4-1 win over West Ham last week, where he won a penalty to hand the Foxes the momentum.

Already in his third season, Iheanacho now has two years left in his five-year contract, which also includes a buy-back clause, hence, the prospect of a return to the Etihad looms if the Citizens decide to activate the clause.

It is a situation the former Celtic manager is well aware of and admits the terms of the contract means a return to the Etihad is still feasible.

“I’m not totally sure, but these things usually last the course of the first deal he signs.

“So, Iheanacho joined on a five-year contract in 2017, so leading to 2022. Even if he negotiates an extended deal in that time, I’d expect the buy-back clause to still be applicable until 2022.

“After that, it may be void,” he told Leicester Mercury.