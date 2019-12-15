<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brendan Rodgers says Kelechi Iheanacho misread the situation when he failed to give the ball back to an opponent after the ball was deliberately put out of play for a medical attention on a player in Saturday’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

Midway through the first half of Leicester City’s 1-1 draw with Norwich, the Canaries kicked the ball out of play with Emiliano Buendia needing treatment.

The unwritten law dictates City return possession to the visitors, but Iheanacho played on and dribbled towards goal.

Todd Cantwell was booked for placing his hands near the Nigerian’s throat after the irate Norwich players charged towards him after he was tripped by Christoph Zimmermann.

The situation eventually subsided and James Maddison passed the free-kick out for a goal kick to return to the ball to Norwich.

“He totally misread that situation. The ball should go back. Thankfully nothing came of that,” Rodgers told reporters after the game.

“Most times the ball will be given back. It led to the situation which might have led to a red card which would have been an awkward one as well.

“They [Norwich City players] were disappointed that he wanted to try to get in and score. Young Kels [Kelechi]. I’m not sure what he was thinking to be honest, he’s an honest boy. He’s clearly got kicked. Thankfully, it was sorted out and nothing else happened.

“The [Iheanacho] substitution was to change our shape. He was obviously disappointed, but it was nothing personal.”