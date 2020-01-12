<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to see Wilfred Ndidi return to action as soon as possible after the Foxes struggled in the Nigerian midfielder abscence in their last two games.

Ndidi is expected to be out for around three or four weeks after undergoing a knee operation on Thursday.

Leicester went down to a 2-1 home defeat against Southampton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes were also held to 1-1 draw in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie on Wednesday.





“He’s (Ndidi) a big player for us. He does a lot of the work that I talk about in terms of the pressing, he starts a lot of that and covers the ground well,” Rodgers told reporters after the game.

“We’re very much a squad and we’ve won when other important players haven’t played.

“The guys gave their best today, but it wasn’t enough and we weren’t at our best.

“Wilf is a fantastic player for us but we’ve won games without important players playing, like at the beginning of the season when he didn’t play.

“Hopefully he will be back soon and that gives us back another top-class player.”