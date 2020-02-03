<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brendan Rodgers has insisted Leicester must improve in the run-in if they are to claim a precious Champions League spot for next season.

The Foxes are firmly ensconced in third place in the Premier League, a healthy 12 points clear of Tottenham in fifth spot.

Many observers may think a top four position is a forgone conclusion for the East Midlands outfit, but manager Rodgers is refusing to take anything for granted.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Chelsea, Rodgers told The Telegraph: “At the start of the season we were classed with Everton, West Ham and Wolves as four teams that could maybe – maybe – break into the top six.”

“So, for this group of young players to achieve what we have up to this point is remarkable.





“But we’re not settling: we know there’s a lot to improve; it will always be a challenge against the Chelseas, Arsenals and Manchester Uniteds, and we need more quality going forward.”

Leicester now have a break from action until Friday week, when they will travel to Molineux for a Valentine’s Day encounter against Wolves.

Rodgers welcomed the respite for his relatively inexperienced squad, saying it will be invaluable for them.

“A lot of my players are experiencing the pressure of consistently challenging at the top of the table for the very first time,” he said.

“They need to go away, recover and come back revitalised for the final push.”