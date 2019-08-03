<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Harry Maguire’s transfer to Manchester United is drawing ever closer after Brendan Rodgers admitted a deal had been agreed between the clubs.

Negotiations between the sides have dragged on for much of the summer but look to have finally came to an end.

According to several reports, they struck a deal on an £80m transfer prior to Leicester City’s clash with Atalanta on Friday night.

Speaking after the 2-1 win, Rodgers revealed that while the deal isn’t finalised, he does expect it to go through.

“There’s still a bit to go in terms of his medical and personal terms but it is what it is,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s a special player who we don’t want to lose but at this moment, the clubs have agreed.

“There’s still some work to do. But we are already prepared for losing him if he is to go.

“It would be incredible business [for us]. He’s a top class player and a good man as well.”

The move is set to make Maguire the most expensive defender of all time, usurping the fee Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk.