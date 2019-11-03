<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester City have the capacity to keep the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and some of the big names who have become targets for some of the clubs in the premier league.

The Nigerian who was recently adjudged the best tackler in the EPL is among the Leicester players attracting interest which Rodgers is very much aware of ahead of today’s fixture against Crystal Palace.

“Teams are in a much stronger position to where they were years ago,” he said.

“The power and prestige of the Premier League, plus the financial clout the teams have means you’ll always lose players, but you also have a greater chance to hang onto them.

“It all depends on what it is for. For players it will be about game time and money, you have to respect that, their career is so short.

“There are greater opportunities for a place to stay, develop and improve, and see where they can go later.”

Jamie Vardy rejected Arsenal after Leicester won the title in 2016 and the Foxes managed to keep Riyad Mahrez for another season before he joined Manchester City last year.

But Rodgers conceded, while he believes ambitions can be fulfilled at the Foxes, money will still talk.

“Yes, but there are other goals,” he said. “The reality is we will never be able to pay what some of these guys can get at those clubs.

“It’s a great club here for them to come in and learn. It depends on what the player wants though.