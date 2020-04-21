<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brendan Rodgers has asked the Leicester board for signings. According to the ‘Leicester Mercury’, the Foxes boss wants to rejuventate the squad ahead of next season.

Leicester are scouring the market in search of possible replacements. The Foxes are looking for a very specific type of player.





‘Leicester Mercury’ says that Brendan Rodgers wants to freshen up the squad at all costs. So the plan is for young talents to join Leicester.

Rodgers is planning for the 2020-21 season. He is happy with the footballers he has got, but hopes there is the odd signing.

The board seem to have listened to the coach. Now it remains to be seen whether Rodgers will get his wish.