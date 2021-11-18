Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on managerial links to Manchester United

Brendan Rodgers is the red hot favourite to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Northern Irish tactician, who has been in charge of Leicester City since 2019, has worked wonders at the King Power Stadium.

After lifting the FA Cup last season, Rodgers’ Foxes then went on to beat Manchester City to the Community Sheild before this season kicked off.

Having now lifted two major trophies in the space of just six months, it is perhaps no wonder that the Leicester City boss is being linked with some of football’s biggest jobs.

Although still in charge of Leicester City, CaughtOffside understands that Rodgers has already met with Manchester United’s hierarchy and agreed to take over from Solskjaer.

However, with Rodgers preferring to wait until the end of the season and the Red Devils keen for a move to materialise now, there is still much to be decided when it comes to the immediate future of Solskjaer.

Speculation surrounding Rodgers has been ramped up in recent times, especially during the recent international break and now, ahead of his side’s Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday, the highly-rated manager has been given the chance to give his side of the story.

Speaking in a scheduled press conference on Thursday, when asked about the links to Manchester United, Rodgers (as quoted by Leicestershire Live), said: “Firstly, it’s really disrespectful for you to ask the question when there is a manager in place at the club.

“Secondly, I can’t comment on it because it’s not real. I’m proud to be here at Leicester City. The only thing I’m thinking about is Chelsea and getting ready for that.

“It’s frustrating for supporters and my players, but from a personal perspective, it’s something that it’s in the modern game, but something I have no focus on whatsoever.”