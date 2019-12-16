<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has come to the defense of Kelechi Iheanacho after he was jeered by several Norwich supporters on Saturday.

Iheanacho was reinstalled into the Foxes line up on the day of his 100th appearances in the premier league, but it ended in embarrassment.

The c striker was given the ball to put out of play due to an injury to a Norwich City player.

However, instead of giving the ball back, Iheanacho ran with the ball to try and capitalise on the moment.

The striker was later substituted in the first half of the game , shortly after he was taken down by Norwich defenders who was angry that the striker failed to passed the ball for fair player.

The away fans booed the player and called him a cheat , but Leicester boss said Iheanacho is an honest player.

“They were disappointed that he wanted to try to get in and score. Young Kels, I’m not sure what he was thinking to be honest. He’s an honest boy. He’s clearly got kicked. Thankfully it was sorted out and nothing else happened.” he said