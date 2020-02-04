<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





After leaving out Wilfred Ndidi in Leicester City 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the weekend, Coach Bredan Rodgers has admitted that the team cannot afford to risk the Nigerian international who is just returning from a knee injury.

Ndidi was withdrawn from the Leicester City line-up to face Chelsea because he was in pain while walking, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Ndidi was down to start at the King Power Stadium, but moments before the starting 11s were announced, he was replaced by Hamza Choudhury.

Rodgers has said that Ndidi’s knee, which he had surgery on a few weeks ago, was “very sore” and was visibly causing the Nigerian pain when he moved.

Rodgers is hopeful Ndidi will be fit when City return to action after the winter break.





In his post-match press conference, Rodgers said on Ndidi’s knee injury. “There’s nothing new on it. We just thought it was too big a risk really. He was down to play, even right up until the team sheet going in before the game, he was down to play. But gradually he felt the pain in it.

“It was maybe a case of going out to warm up and see what it’s like, but I could just tell. I’ve known Ndidi long enough now, he’s a real warrior, he’s a tough player, so to see him in pain when he was walking, it made no sense to risk it. So we took it out of his hands.

“He’s got a period of rest now, which will help his knee. Hamza came in and did a fantastic job.”