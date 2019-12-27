<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that the Foxes were never in a title race with Liverpool.

Liverpool continued their push for a first league title since 1990 with a comfortable 4-0 win against Leicester at the King Power stadium.

A brace from Roberto Firmino and goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner, saw Liverpool maintain their unbeaten streak.

The win saw Liverpool stretch their lead on the Foxes to 13 points.

“They have a great cushion but that can go very quickly,” Rodgers said after the game.

“They have the power and strength and now the big thing is the confidence.

“Having won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup, they have the feeling and the squad is very strong. They will be hard to shift in the second part of the season.

“People were trying to put us in a race with Liverpool but we know where we are.

“We are at the halfway point now. We are 19 games in. It is the bigger picture with these guys. We have come a long way in this period.

“The players have been brilliant and this is another learning game for them, they see the physicality you need to compete.”