



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has once again defended his decision to replace Kelechi Iheanacho at half-time in the Foxes’ 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Iheanacho, who had a hand in Jamie Vardy’s opening goal in the 23rd minute was replaced by Dennis Praet.

Rodgers’s side controlled the game in the first half, but capitulated after the break, conceding four times.

The Northern Irishman said that the decision to replace Iheanacho with Praet was a tactical one after Sunday’s game and is not willing to change his mind.





“Last week I was told we had the most impact from subs. A week later, I’m too negative. I made the change and primarily throughout the season, Kel has been an impact player for us,” Rodgers told a news conference on Tuesday.

”It wasn’t necessarily a negative substitution. I’ll go on the feel of the game. I’ll continue to analyse games as I do.”

Iheanacho has scored five goals in 18 league appearances for the Foxes this season.