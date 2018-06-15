President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Michel Temer, has expressed his best wishes for the Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian President’s heartfelt wishes for the Super Eagles was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Sarah Sanda, media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, when the Brazilian President received Onyeama during a courtesy call in Brazil as part of activities during the Minister’s working visit to Brazil.

The statement of support by Brazil’s President Temer, came as Nigeria’s Super Eagles prepare to kick off the Russia 2018 World Cup on Saturday, with a match against Croatia.

The Super Eagles are also grouped against Brazil’s fierce South American rivals, Argentina. Both South American football giants and former World Cup champions are ranked among the favourites to win the tournament.

Super Eagles fans can easily recall one of the golden moments of the Nigerian football at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games when both countries were shockingly beaten by the Nigerian team to emerge Olympic Champion.

Sanda said the Minister’s week-long trip to Brazil was aimed at strengthening the long standing cordial political, economic and socio-cultural relations between Nigeria and Brazil.

The visit, she added, was also aimed at exploring new areas of mutually-beneficial cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil.

“At the audience granted to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President of Brazil, stressed the importance of the historic warm relations between both countries, which has been enhanced by the visit of Nigeria’s Foreign Minister to Brazil.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the fraternal greetings of President Muhammadu Buhari to his Brazilian counterpart, President Michel Temer of Brazil, and President Buhari’s optimism of stronger Nigeria-Brazil collaboration in the coming years,” the statement read.