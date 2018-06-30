Brazil right-back Danilo will be available to face Mexico in their World Cup last-16 clash, but Marcelo’s status is in doubt and Douglas Costa is out, according to the team doctor.

Rodrigo Lasmar said on Saturday that Danilo has recovered from a thigh injury, but that teammate Marcelo, who suffered a back spasm just moments into Brazil’s final group game against Serbia, is recovering well but is not quite 100 percent fit.

Juventus winger Costa is recovering well, said Lasmar, but will not be fit for Monday’s match in Samara.

“Danilo is fit to play. He trained today and is available for [coach] Tite,” Lasmar said.

“Marcelo did his first physical work and he felt good. We are optimistic he can be used in the game.”

Brazil qualified top of Group E and face Mexico who were second in Group F.