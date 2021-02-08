Vandrezzer FC have completed the signing of Brazilian winger, Ivo Jorge Santos da Costa, popularly known as Ivo Júnior.

Vandrezzer FC have completed the signing of Brazilian winger, Ivo Jorge Santos da Costa, popularly known as Ivo Júnior.

The 27-year-old penned a one-year contract to keep him with the Lions of Naija until the end of the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) campaign, having passed his medicals.

Ivo is the second Brazilian signed on by VFC after midfielder Alberico da Silva.

The former Flamengo player is primarily a right-winger with a wide array of skills.


The Rio de Janeiro of Brazil native brings with him a bevy of experience, having represented Rio-based sides Flamengo, Fluminense, Bangu, Macae, and Barra da Tijuca, before playing for Croatian club Koprivnica and Shkupi FC in North Macedonia.

He also had a brief stint with NPFL club Heartland during the 2017/18 campaign.

“I have always wanted to join this club since Coach Everton took off from Brazil again. The organization is of international standard and this has greatly influenced my decision to sign. I feel at home and pray we win as a team ” says Ivo.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended