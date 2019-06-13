<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brazilian police said on Thursday they had filed a defamation suit against the woman who has accused football star Neymar of rape after she insinuated the force was corrupt.

During an interview with television channel SBT, Najila Trindade said: “The police are bought, aren’t they? Or am I crazy?”

The police filed a complaint, issuing a statement on Thursday defending its “absolute transparency, neutrality and impartiality”.

On Tuesday, Trindade had seen a third lawyer drop her case as Danilo Garcia de Andrade said he was no longer representing her.

The lawyer wanted to see the content of a seven-minute video filmed during the model’s second meeting with the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Trindade maintains the recording — a few seconds of which have been leaked on social media — includes conclusive evidence that she was assaulted.

The accusation against Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has grabbed headlines in Brazil, which is currently hosting the Copa America, a tournament the 26-year-old is missing due to an ankle injury.

Trindade filed the complaint against Neymar on May 31, saying he assaulted her after inviting her to visit him in Paris.