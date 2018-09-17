Brazilian footballers from opposing teams worked together to push-start an ambulance to get an injured player on his way to the hospital.

The incident occurred during Saturday’s match in Brasilia between two Rio de Janeiro rivals, Flamengo and Vasco da Gama.

An ambulance was called into the pitch when Vasco da Gama’s Bruno Silva was knocked out in a clash for the ball.

Silva was loaded into the ambulance, but its engine failed to turn over.

Video showed eight players from both teams pushing the ambulance until it started, and it then drove away.

Silva was released from the hospital and returned to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after tests showed he was in good condition.

The match at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia ended 1-1.