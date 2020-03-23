<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brazilian footballer Hulk dumped his wife Iran Angelo in December and marries his wife’s niece in a sudden marriage after their relationship started in December.

Though it was claimed that the couples have been dating since October last year. The 33-year-old striker wrote married on the social media bio with several pictures posted to that effect.

According to the Argentine newspaper ‘Infobae’, the “sudden marriage was also due to” the fact Camila “needed a visa to stay in the country (China)”.

Hulk and Camila reportedly live together in China as the forward plays for Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG FC.





The footballer reportedly broke the news of his relationship with Camila to his family including his three children with Iran Angelo, Ian, 10, Thiago, 8, and Alice, 6, in December 2019.

A press secretary for the footballer made a statement at the time saying: “Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth.

“It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide. His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.”

Besides writing “married” on his social media, the footballer has not issued any official statement confirming the reported marriage.