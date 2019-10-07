<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Five-time champions Brazil will have five training sessions before facing Nigeria’s Super Eagles in an international friendly on October 13.

The Brazil national team who have already landed in Singapore venue of the match will be lodged at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

The training sessions will hold at the Kallang Football Hub, starting from 1730 hours local time beginning from today.

Meanwhile Brazil legend Bebeto will be one of the spectators at the National Stadium in Singapore when the five-time world champions take on Nigeria.