



Brazil will play Uruguay in a friendly on Nov. 16 at London’s Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian football confederation said on Tuesday that it has yet to pick an opponent for their last friendly of the year, which will also take place in November.

Brazil and Uruguay are preparing for next year’s Copa America, which will be played in Brazil in June.

Brazil’s coordinator Edu Gaspar said the choice for Uruguay is based on the idea of trying to play against increasingly tough opponents ahead of the tournament.

Brazil have played the United States and El Salvador since being eliminated in the World Cup quarterfinals against Belgium.

On Friday the team will play against Saudi Arabia. Four days later they take on Argentina, who will not have star Lionel Messi for the match.