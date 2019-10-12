<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles’ stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong has said that while the Nigerian team respect five-time world champions, Brazil they, however, have no fear as both teams step out for a friendly match in Singapore.

Troost-Ekong made the remarks on Saturday at a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

He said his team was inspired by the 1-1 draw which West African neighbours Senegal played with the South Americans.

Newsmen report that Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw by Senegal on Thursday in Singapore.

“Brazil are a top team, probably the best team in the world, but Senegal gave them a good fight on Thursday.

“We can pick some inspiration from that performance when we play the Brazilians on Sunday.

“It will be tough because they will want to win at least one game against an African team on this tour, but we will also want to take something off them,” he said.

Newsmen also report that Sunday’s encounter starts at 8:00 p.m. Singapore time (1:00 p.m. Nigeria time).