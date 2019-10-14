<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Another Brazil, Nigeria clash comes quickly as five – time world champions, Golden Eaglets of Nigeria tackle Sao Paulo FC in a friendly game on Monday, as part of their preparations for this year’s FIFA U17 World Cup finals starting in Brazil on 26th October.

Having settled down in the city of Sao Paulo and gradually adapting to the high altitude weather, the Nigerian side will file out against Sao Paulo FC’s U17 team at the Saropoca Sports Complex at 3pm local time, which is 7pm Nigerian time.

Speaking to NFF in Sao Paulo after breakfast on Sunday, Head Coach Manu Garba disclosed that the friendly game will be a good test for the players, to see how they are quickly settling down to the task ahead when the global championship kicks off in a fortnight.

“The team will play Sao Paulo FC and we want to see how they are adapting to some of the things learnt in the training sessions since we came to Sao Paulo,” Manu Garba said.

“The friendly game against Sao Paulo FC is one of the friendly games we have lined up for the team. The team will play Japan next in another friendly game before the end of the week,” he added.

Nigeria will begin her quest for honours at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup with a game against Hungary on October 26.