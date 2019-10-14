<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil battled Nigeria in an international friendly on Sunday and drew 1-1 but that was the last thing people were talking about after the final whistle blew in Singapore.

After the match, Tite, the manager of the Brazil national team, was asked about Neymar’s injury and if the player was an injury risk given his past history. In 2019 alone, Neymar suffered a ruptured ankle ligament and a foot injury that cost him to miss 19 total games for Paris Saint-Germain as documented by Transfermarkt.

Tite responded to the question by emphatically stating that Neymar was “not at all” an injury risk according to ESPN reporting.

“It would be irresponsible and incompetent of me [to play him if he was a doubt],” Tite said. “I would have to receive the complaints of the coach and the president of PSG if that happened.”

Brazil’s team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, only had minor updates to Neymar’s injury situation saying that he was no longer in pain and will undergo further tests when he returns to Paris per Globoesporte. com. The team doctor went on to say that Neymar “did not cite very sharp pain” and that he tried to continue but the discomfort wasn’t normal and asked to leave the match. All signs point to something minor but we really won’t know until PSG’s medical team has a chance to inspect the hamstring.

The match was Neymar’s 101st cap for Brazil but some PSG fans are questioning why their prized asset is playing on a dodgy pitch in Singapore in a friendly against Nigeria.