The Brazil Football Federation (CBF) has condemned the racist abuse aimed at Fernandinho and his family after the country’s exit from the World Cup.

Five-time winners Brazil lost 2-1 to Belgium in Kazan on Friday after Fernandinho scored an own goal in the first half.

Kevin De Bruyne struck a brilliant second for the Belgians and, although Brazil substitute Renato Augusto headed his side back into it, the Brazilians crashed out, with Fernandinho and his family since targeted by fans.

Threats against his life and racist remarks have caused outrage among many Brazilian fans on social media and the CBF added its support to the Manchester City midfielder by releasing a statement on Instagram.

“The CBF repudiates the racist attacks suffered by the player @fernandinho and their relatives,” Brazil’s governing body said.

“Football represents the union of colors, genres, cultures and peoples. We are with you. Racists will not pass! #AllIguals #Brazilian Selection #SayNoToRacism #GigantesPorNatureza”.

Fernandinho and his wife Glaucia Rosa have been subjected to abuse and threats and the 33-year-old’s mother has been forced to close down her Instagram account due to offensive comments, it has been reported.

Mundo Negro, a website and magazine which specialises in black culture, also offered its support to Fernandinho and his family.

It posted a message under a photograph of Fernandinho, which read: “The defeat of Brazil and the own goal do not justify racism. Nothing justifies racism. We are with you Fernandinho.”

Fernandinho was badly criticised four years ago when he was substituted at half-time during Brazil’s 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.