Brazilian football fans have come down hard on Brazilian Football Confederation (Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol; CBF) for prioritizing friendly games against 2018 World Cup flops, Nigeria and Senegal, over the country’s local league.

The Selecao – five-time world champions, will first clash with the Teranga Lions of Senegal on October 10 at the Singapore National Stadium before taking on three-time African champions Nigeria at the same venue on Sunday, October 13.

Criticism has trailed the 23-man list released by he Selecao coach Tite on Friday for list home-based stars who will miss important games for their respective clubs while on ‘inconsequential’ national duty against minnows opponents.

The general feeling among fans is that CBF is neglecting the local championship in preference to friendlies against ‘teams that could not qualify from the group stages at the last World Cup.’

According to Garone’s Column in odia.ig .com.br, “the Brazilian teams have become a burden for clubs. The CBF is making selection increasingly unfriendly,” Garone said.

“Flamengo without Gabigol and Rodrigo Caio. Sao Paulo without Daniel Alves. Guild without Everton and Matheus Henrique. Palm Trees without Weverton. Athletic Paranaense without Santos.

“It (the list) has emptied a championship that should be a priority for the Brazilian Football Confederation, but in practice receives less attention than friendlies against countries that did not even pass the group stage at the last World Cup.”