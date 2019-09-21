<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brazil coach, Tite, has revealed the rationale behind his decision, to include Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, in his 23-man roster for the friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria next month.

Amid the speculations involving Neymar, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG this summer, the player received a call-up for Brazil’s games in September.

He impressed in their season opener against Colombia, scoring and providing an assist.

“Neymar is happy in the national team, I can talk about the national team, he is happy here.

“He has no control over other situations because I have no control. But he demonstrated it in games,” Tite told reporters at Friday’s press conference.

Flamengo defender, Caio, is making a return to the squad and two exciting 21-year-olds in Gremio’s Matheus and Atlético de Madrid’s Lodi, are in line to make their international debuts next month.

“Rodrigo Caio has been returning to a very high standard he had in the Brazilian team.

“Lodi is a young player we are following at Atletico Madrid, has the technical and physical virtues of great players..

“Matheus is within a line we like a lot, he’s an articulator, very large pass capacity and mobile,” Tite explained.