Brazil coach, Tite, has revealed the rationale behind his decision, to include Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, in his 23-man roster for the friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria next month.
Amid the speculations involving Neymar, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG this summer, the player received a call-up for Brazil’s games in September.
He impressed in their season opener against Colombia, scoring and providing an assist.
“Neymar is happy in the national team, I can talk about the national team, he is happy here.
“He has no control over other situations because I have no control. But he demonstrated it in games,” Tite told reporters at Friday’s press conference.
Flamengo defender, Caio, is making a return to the squad and two exciting 21-year-olds in Gremio’s Matheus and Atlético de Madrid’s Lodi, are in line to make their international debuts next month.
“Rodrigo Caio has been returning to a very high standard he had in the Brazilian team.
“Lodi is a young player we are following at Atletico Madrid, has the technical and physical virtues of great players..
“Matheus is within a line we like a lot, he’s an articulator, very large pass capacity and mobile,” Tite explained.