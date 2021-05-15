Brazil coach, Tite, has explained recalling Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Fred has not made the Brazil squad since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to United – with his last inclusion being for the 2018 World Cup, where he failed to make an appearance.

Tite said, "It's because of his performances.





“The high level that he has been showing at United, a team that is runner-up in the Premier League.”

The decision earned a response from Fred on social media, who posted on Instagram: “Immense joy for returning to represent my country. Always proud to be selected. Let’s go again.”