Liverpool’s recuperating goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be missing from the Brazilian team poised to confront Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international game slated to hold in Singapore on October 13.

Becker sustained calf injury during one of Liverpool’s current English Premier League matches against Norwich City and had to be substituted, with Liverpool compelled to sign Adrian from West Ham after being released by the London side for free.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has confirmed that national team boss Tite will announce his roster for the upcoming friendlies against Nigeria and Senegal on Friday, September 20.

From 1030 hours, in the auditorium of the entity, Brazil’s senior, Olympic Team and U17 coaches will unveil their squad lists for international matches in October.

While Brazil is facing the Senegalese for the first time, the Selecao thrashed the Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly back in 2003, with goals from Gil, Luis Fabiano, and Adriano.

Brazil has lost only three games since the appointment of Tite as a coach in 2016, against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup, Argentina, and Peru.