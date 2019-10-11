<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil coach Tite sends a message to Super Eagles after a 1-1 score draws with Senegal in an international friendly on Thursday afternoon in Singapore.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar was unable to mark his 100th Selecao appearance with a goal against the Teranga Lions after failing to convert any of the chances that came his way.

Roberto Firmino needed just nine minutes to put Brazil ahead in the Asian nation after receives a through from Manchester City ace Gabriel Jesus into the Senegal penalty box before he delicately lifted a finish up past the goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and inside the right-hand post but Famara Diedhiou level from a penalty spot late in the first half to cancel out Liverpool striker.

Five-time world champions are now on their longest run without a win since 2013 after drawing 2-2 with Colombia and lost 1-0 to Peru in last month’s friendlies as Tite side are winless in three matches.

Tite has now demanded more from Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison, Firmino, Casemiro, Fabinho, Dani Alves and co ahead of Sunday’s friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria as he was speaking at the post-match press conference.

“We were below what we can do. The squad played less than what it can play.

“It was less competitive than what it can be. The squad can give more than this. This wasn’t a good game.

“We need to get results. When we don’t, criticism emerges and I have to be mature enough to absorb it.”

Tite admitted that Brazil played below expectations and noted it was hard to beat Cameroon in a friendly last November

“From my time here, it’s the second time we’ve played against the African countries, and it’s the second time we’ve had difficulty.

“It was like this against Cameroon too,”

“They are teams that seek contact, bring compaction, strong aerial ball. And we are still finding the best way to play against the African teams.”

The Samba Boys will face Nigeria in their next friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday.