Chelsea winger, Willian, has declared that he will remain at the club amid reported interests from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Brazil ace has spent more time as a substitute than as a starter over the previous two campaigns.

But his talents are still attracting interest from top European sides who feel his all-round game will improve their squads.

On Saturday it was reported that Manchester United had agreed a £66million fee for the player, but the player himself has poured cold water on the speculation.

“[Leaving?] No, I’m back to England. I’m very happy at Chelsea, Willian told Globo Esporte.

“I’m very happy living in London.”

