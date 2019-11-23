<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It seems Wilfred Ndidi is in for a long stay at Leicester City going by what his boss, Brendan Rodgers said, concerning the future of the club’s main protagonists in the King Power outfit’s blistering start to the season.

The Foxes are currently second and eight points behind league leaders, Liverpool.

Leicester have been on a roll this term winning eight matches, drawing two albeit two defeats as they take on Brighton at the Amex on Saturday (today).

Ndidi has been a mainstay in the midfield as the one-time EPL kings surge towards the summit.

Reportedly on the radar of Liverpool after posting superb performances, the Nigeria international’s future may well remain with the Foxes after Rodgers’ comments, insisting that he is not ready to approve the sale of the team’s main core.

“We want to grow, and there’s a lot of development left in this squad. We’ve absolutely no plans to lose anyone in January. Our job is to keep what we have and if there’s an opportunity to improve the squad we will look to do that. If not, we will carry on with the squad we have, which is very strong,” he told Telegraph.

The Super Eagles midfielder has scored two goals in 11 league appearances for the Foxes this season.