<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The arrival of Jordon Ibe marked a considerable milestone in Bournemouth’s transfer activity, as Eddie Howe’s side aimed to establish the club in the top-flight and, in the process, made Ibe their record signing.

The Cherries have achieved their initial ambition of retaining their Premier League status, though the acquisition of Ibe has not been a successful transfer for the player or the club, with the likes of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and David Brooks rising to the task of taking Bournemouth to a new level of attacking prowess in the top-flight.

A move to Celtic under the management of Neil Lennon could see Ibe re-ignite his career in Scotland, with the opportunity for regular first-team football a prospect that the 23-year-old is unlikely to turn down.

Bournemouth have enjoyed success in the loan market with regards to turning a profit after loaning out players, with former left-back Tyrone Mings a shining example after a half-season loan spell to Aston Villa resulted in a sale that could rise to £26.5m.

If Ibe is able to excel in Scotland and regain the confidence that had seen him achieve a move to the South Coast with Bournemouth, then this could be a loan move that is particularly satisfactory for all parties concerned, though Celtic will have to move swiftly with the Scottish window closing on September 1st in just 10 days time.