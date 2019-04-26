<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bournemouth are interested in signing Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer, Sky Sports reports.

Manager Eddie Howe has been a long-term admirer of the England international, who has been at Stoke since 2013.

Butland remained with Stoke following their relegation from the Premier League last season and has kept 18 clean sheets in 43 matches this campaign.

Stoke have endured a difficult first season back in England’s second tier and currently sit in 16th place.

Butland has two years remaining on his contract at the bet365 Stadium and Sky Sports reports Stoke will not allow him to leave the club cheaply.

The 26-year-old last featured for England in September 2018 and Stoke are aware of his ambition and determination to stay in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Artur Boruc is Bournemouth’s current No 1 having dislodged Asmir Begovic, but the 39-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is yet to be offered fresh terms.